Douglas: Mostly dry this week, with rising temps

We’re about to get reacquainted with humidity

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 26, 2025 at 9:19PM

“Progress is just falling and getting back up over and over again, disguised as a straight line” wrote Shane Parrish in a “Brain Food” newsletter. Amen. I’ve been fired from radio/TV three times since I started radio weather reports in high school. It dawned on me that nobody can fire you from your own company. I’ve launched seven of them, with help from people way smarter than I am.

You write a business plan, which is a nice vision, but it rarely works out that way. You fail and try a new path to profitability. Curiosity and persistence are more important than raw IQ. Thank God. If you don’t give up (or run out of money) you fail until you eventually succeed.

Weather forecasting is also trial and error. I have a degree, but you learn by making mistakes, often quite publicly. Smart.

You may bump into a renegade shower Tuesday and Wednesday; otherwise it looks dry into the weekend as temperatures rise. Temps in the 80s return this weekend with murky sunshine and sticky humidity. I see more plant-pleasing soakings next week.

What a nice spring, huh?

Paul Douglas

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

