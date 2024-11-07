I’m trying, and failing, to find the little sliver of Minnesota not in drought. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, as of Thursday 99.92% of the state is too dry and 46% of Minnesota (mainly northern and western counties) is in severe drought. Conditions have improved slightly for northern and western suburbs of the Twin Cities, but it’s still too dry out there. Farmers across southern Minnesota are hoping to recharge soil moisture before the ground freezes in late November or early December.
Douglas: Mild sun Friday, then dribs and drabs of weekend rain
But it likely won’t be the soaking we need.
November 7, 2024 at 9:35PM
Mild sunshine Friday gives way to more light rain Saturday afternoon into Sunday. ECMWF only predicts one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch over the weekend. Better than nothing, but just barely. More showers sweep across the state next Wednesday, but no cold punches are brewing yet. Daytime highs may surge well into the 50s the latter half of next week. The normal high at MSP now is 47 degrees.
A stalled storm may dump 60 to 70 inches of snow on parts of Colorado and New Mexico. Any snow here? Nope. Nada.
