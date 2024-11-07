Douglas: Mild sun Friday, then dribs and drabs of weekend rain

I’m trying, and failing, to find the little sliver of Minnesota not in drought. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, as of Thursday 99.92% of the state is too dry and 46% of Minnesota (mainly northern and western counties) is in severe drought. Conditions have improved slightly for northern and western suburbs of the Twin Cities, but it’s still too dry out there. Farmers across southern Minnesota are hoping to recharge soil moisture before the ground freezes in late November or early December.