Douglas: Flurries and slush ahead, but no major snowstorms in sight

Despite a faint nip in the air, November temperatures are running 7 degrees milder than average. We’ve picked up 0.8 inches of snow this month at MSP. The latest 30-year climate average for November snowfall is 6.8 inches. And I doubt we’ll add any meaningful accumulation anytime soon. Models show an inch or two of slush for central Minnesota from Sunday night into Monday, but probably no more than a coating in the Twin Cities. Monday morning could be a little slick from St. Cloud and Alexandria to Brainerd, but the news is pretty good for Thanksgiving travel. A big spasm of chilly air leaking out of Canada will keep the main storm track south/east of Minnesota. Flurries from clippers? Absolutely, but no big dumpings.