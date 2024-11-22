Oh, the irony. The more it warms up and winters shrink, merely “average” temperatures feel colder than they really should. Lows near zero now qualify as “breaking news” for some media outlets. Maybe in Arkansas, but Minnesota?
Douglas: Flurries and slush ahead, but no major snowstorms in sight
Outlook appears good for Thanksgiving travel.
Despite a faint nip in the air, November temperatures are running 7 degrees milder than average. We’ve picked up 0.8 inches of snow this month at MSP. The latest 30-year climate average for November snowfall is 6.8 inches. And I doubt we’ll add any meaningful accumulation anytime soon. Models show an inch or two of slush for central Minnesota from Sunday night into Monday, but probably no more than a coating in the Twin Cities. Monday morning could be a little slick from St. Cloud and Alexandria to Brainerd, but the news is pretty good for Thanksgiving travel. A big spasm of chilly air leaking out of Canada will keep the main storm track south/east of Minnesota. Flurries from clippers? Absolutely, but no big dumpings.
Highs hold in the 20s by late next week, but nothing subzero. Definition of cold turkey.
Outlook appears good for Thanksgiving travel.