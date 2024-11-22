Weather

Douglas: Flurries and slush ahead, but no major snowstorms in sight

Outlook appears good for Thanksgiving travel.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 22, 2024 at 10:25PM

Oh, the irony. The more it warms up and winters shrink, merely “average” temperatures feel colder than they really should. Lows near zero now qualify as “breaking news” for some media outlets. Maybe in Arkansas, but Minnesota?

Despite a faint nip in the air, November temperatures are running 7 degrees milder than average. We’ve picked up 0.8 inches of snow this month at MSP. The latest 30-year climate average for November snowfall is 6.8 inches. And I doubt we’ll add any meaningful accumulation anytime soon. Models show an inch or two of slush for central Minnesota from Sunday night into Monday, but probably no more than a coating in the Twin Cities. Monday morning could be a little slick from St. Cloud and Alexandria to Brainerd, but the news is pretty good for Thanksgiving travel. A big spasm of chilly air leaking out of Canada will keep the main storm track south/east of Minnesota. Flurries from clippers? Absolutely, but no big dumpings.

Highs hold in the 20s by late next week, but nothing subzero. Definition of cold turkey.

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See More

