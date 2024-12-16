Douglas: Coating of snow Tuesday, with 2-4 inches possible Thursday

Here is why I like snow. When it melts it replenishes water in our lakes, rivers and aquifers, providing beneficial moisture for agriculture and drinking water. Snow is an insulator, protecting dormant plants from extreme cold. Snow helps to regulate climate, cooling the planet by reflecting sunlight back into space. Businesses that cater to skaters, skiers and snowmobilers? A 2012 study by the Natural Resources Defense Council found more than 8,500 jobs were supported by winter tourism in Minnesota. We like it here, and many of us rely on snow for our jobs and entertainment.