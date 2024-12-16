When I say that I like snow it’s not because I’m a hopeless romantic wishing for a snowy Norman Rockwell landscape every time I peer out the window. I’m being pragmatic.
Douglas: Coating of snow Tuesday, with 2-4 inches possible Thursday
More snow possible Monday as well
Here is why I like snow. When it melts it replenishes water in our lakes, rivers and aquifers, providing beneficial moisture for agriculture and drinking water. Snow is an insulator, protecting dormant plants from extreme cold. Snow helps to regulate climate, cooling the planet by reflecting sunlight back into space. Businesses that cater to skaters, skiers and snowmobilers? A 2012 study by the Natural Resources Defense Council found more than 8,500 jobs were supported by winter tourism in Minnesota. We like it here, and many of us rely on snow for our jobs and entertainment.
Cue the snow, Paul. Just a coating later Tuesday, but a supersized clipper may drop 2 to 4 inches on Thursday. More next Monday? Commuters will whine and TV stations will make it their top story. Like clockwork.
By the way, odds now favor a white Christmas for most of us.