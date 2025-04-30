Douglas: Some light May Day showers expected

By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:
Where has the time flown this year? It feels like just yesterday I was tracking a February snow system, and now it’s May Day. Oh well, might as well turn on my ’90s/2000s hits station and listen to NSYNC sing about how “It’s Gonna Be May” (… or is it “Me”?).
We will begin May with a few showers as a cold front passes through the region. Don’t worry, we aren’t anticipating any fierce storms like earlier in the week! While rainfall totals will be on the lighter side (less than a quarter-inch), it should be more the type of rain that soaks into the ground. At the moment, that is our best chance at rain through the first week of May.
Highs “cool” to the upper 50s for Friday before we see a sneak peek at summer later this weekend and early next week. Highs could finally break 80 early next week — possibly in time for Cinco de Mayo celebrations on Monday but certainly by Tuesday or Wednesday.
Now, I’m going to say “Bye, Bye, Bye.” That’s the last NSYNC reference for today, “This I Promise You.” Oops.