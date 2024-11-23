Douglas: 40s on Sunday, with real cold on the Thanksgiving menu

“Hey dad, I need your advice.” My son was flying a new Navy chopper at low altitude from upstate New York to San Diego. “Can you look at Doppler and tell me what to do?” Wait, your new $37 million dollar MH-60R helicopter doesn’t have radar? “No. I’m over Texas and the sky ahead is black.” He was calling from the chopper. I dialed up the nearest NWS Doppler site and saw a solid line of red, a squall line, pushing across Texas. I asked him to land immediately. “Thanks, Dad.” I will take that quick chat to my grave.