“Hey dad, I need your advice.” My son was flying a new Navy chopper at low altitude from upstate New York to San Diego. “Can you look at Doppler and tell me what to do?” Wait, your new $37 million dollar MH-60R helicopter doesn’t have radar? “No. I’m over Texas and the sky ahead is black.” He was calling from the chopper. I dialed up the nearest NWS Doppler site and saw a solid line of red, a squall line, pushing across Texas. I asked him to land immediately. “Thanks, Dad.” I will take that quick chat to my grave.
Douglas: 40s on Sunday, with real cold on the Thanksgiving menu
No significant snow on the horizon
The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 23, 2024 at 10:21PM
I apply that to driving in snow and ice and flooding rains. You can be late. Live to fight another day. Don’t push the weather.
Enjoy low 40s Sunday because temperatures tumble this week. We will be lucky to see 30 degrees Tuesday into Thanksgiving. Maybe teens next weekend with a windchill dipping below zero? Ice-making weather.
Thanksgiving snow will stay south of Minnesota, but a coating is possible late tonight into Monday, maybe 1-2 inches from Mille Lacs to Duluth. The first (real) cold front of winter is on the way.