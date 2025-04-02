Weather

Douglas: Quiet and cloudy for Twins home opener

Temperatures will climb into the 60s for the second half of next week.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 2, 2025 at 7:17PM

By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:

Happy Twins home opener! Lucky for them, the season is 162 games long. Last year’s home opener (April 4) saw a high of 53 degrees with broken cloud cover. In 2023, the original home opener day (April 6) saw temperatures in the 30s and windchills in the 20s. The game was delayed to the next day, which had a high of 51 degrees.

No weather concerns for the home opener this year — expecting highs in the mid-40s and mostly cloudy skies. With our

Tuesday-Wednesday storm in the rearview mirror, the weather will greatly quiet down for an extended stretch. Highs through early next week will be in the 40s to low 50s, near or below average for early April.

Models show a warm-up into the 60s, though, for the second half of next week.

Heavy rainfall rates are on the rise. A Climate Central report shows that 126 out of 144 U.S. cities analyzed have seen an increase in hourly rainfall rates since 1970. In these cities, hourly rainfall rates are an average of 15% higher. For the Twin Cities, they found the hourly rain intensity has increased by 24%.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

