Nelson: Long sleeves linger through the weekend

But snow is likely behind us, and 60s are on the horizon.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 3, 2025 at 9:08PM

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas:

Minnesota shovels and snowblowers have put in for their seasonal leaves of absence. They worked a little overtime in March and April (in some locales), but nearly 40% less than in a typical season. With the extended outlooks appearing to favor warmer and drier weather into mid-April, it is becoming more likely that snow removal items will get tucked away in sheds or garage corners until further notice.

As of Thursday, the total snowfall of 29.4 inches at MSP this season is nearly 20 inches below normal and 0.1 inch less than we had last winter. Go figure. The good news is that much of the state picked up 1 to 3 inches of liquid precipitation over the last 14 days, which should help recharge soil moisture and alleviate some of the drought concerns heading into the green-up season over the next several weeks.

Meanwhile, the multiday severe and life-threatening flood threat continues across the central U.S. through Sunday.

Hints of March take us through early next week, but a string of 60s arrives next weekend!

