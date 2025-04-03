Nelson: Long sleeves linger through the weekend

As of Thursday, the total snowfall of 29.4 inches at MSP this season is nearly 20 inches below normal and 0.1 inch less than we had last winter. Go figure. The good news is that much of the state picked up 1 to 3 inches of liquid precipitation over the last 14 days, which should help recharge soil moisture and alleviate some of the drought concerns heading into the green-up season over the next several weeks.