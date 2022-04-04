Maybe consider it a do-over by the Doobie Brothers.

After playing at the Minnesota State Fair in 2021 without keyboardist Michael McDonald, who tested positive for COVID on the afternoon of the show, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band will return to the area this summer with the raspy voiced singer.

The Doobies will rock Treasure Island Casino amphitheater on Sept. 16. Like the State Fair show, the concert will be outdoors.

The concert is still part of the Doobies' prolonged 50th anniversary tour, which has been disrupted by the pandemic and COVID cases among the band and crew.

In an interview to preview the State Fair appearance, Doobie cofounder Tom Johnston talked about what it was like to have McDonald — the voice of such Doobie hits as "What a Fool Believes" and "Takin' It to the Streets" — back on tour for the first time in more than 25 years.

Last October, the Doobies released "Liberte," their first studio album in seven years.

Treasure Island tickets, priced from $59 to $129, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Other concerts announced thus far in Treasure Island's summer series are Dierks Bentley on May 27, Sam Hunt on July 8, comedian Gabriel Iglesias on Aug. 6, and Duran Duran on Aug. 19.