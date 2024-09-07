Don’t flirt with risk when ‘boring’ index funds could be a safe bet

Silver does an excellent job showing how much concerted effort and knowledge it takes to play the odds well in Las Vegas, Silicon Valley and Wall Street. His analysis inadvertently highlights the personal-finance insight that the typical small-business owner and employee saving for their retirement should mostly depend on broad-based, low-fee index funds. Considering the time demands of work and home, the idea of matching wits with the River community in our spare time looks bad for our long-term financial and possibly mental health. You may not want to risk it all and end up with not enough saved at the end of your journey like those crestfallen sailors.