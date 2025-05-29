Dominant: The Thunder are putting together numbers never seen before on their way to the NBA Finals

''This isn't our goal," Thunder guard, NBA MVP and West finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said. ''We didn't start the season like we want to win the West. We want to win the NBA championship. Now we are a step closer to our goal and we're happy about that. But it's still four more games to go win, four really hard games to go win and we have to be the best version of ourselves for four nights to reach the ultimate goal.''