Dominant: The Thunder are putting together numbers never seen before on their way to the NBA Finals

The manner in which the Oklahoma City Thunder clinched their spot in the NBA Finals seemed fitting.
It was a blowout.
Those have been the story of the Thunder season.
There hasn't been a team in NBA history with at least 12 wins by 30 points or more in a season — or with four such wins in a single postseason — until now. The Thunder are putting together one of the most dominant years in league history in terms of outscoring opponents. The most recent entry on that list: a 124-94 romp over Minnesota to clinch the Western Conference title, a score that probably could have been a lot worse if the Thunder were so inclined.
''This isn't our goal," Thunder guard, NBA MVP and West finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said. ''We didn't start the season like we want to win the West. We want to win the NBA championship. Now we are a step closer to our goal and we're happy about that. But it's still four more games to go win, four really hard games to go win and we have to be the best version of ourselves for four nights to reach the ultimate goal.''
A look inside the numbers paints a picture of how dominant this season has been for the Thunder:
They're winning by 12.5 points per game
The biggest point differential per game in NBA history, including playoffs, was posted by the 1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks — who outscored teams by 12.6 points per game.