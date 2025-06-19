Cubs take on the Brewers on home winning streak

Milwaukee Brewers (39-35, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (45-28, first in the NL Central)
Chicago; Thursday, 2:20 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, five strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (7-3, 3.48 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -156, Brewers +130; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they face the Milwaukee Brewers.
Chicago has gone 24-12 at home and 45-28 overall. The Cubs have a 37-11 record in games when they record eight or more hits.
Milwaukee has a 16-20 record in road games and a 39-35 record overall. The Brewers have a 14-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.
Thursday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Cubs have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.