After a whopping sale, the Los Angeles Lakers will no longer be the Buss family business

''I know that my sister Jeanie would have only considered selling the Lakers organization to someone she knows and trusts would carry on the Buss legacy, started by her father Dr. Buss,'' Magic Johnson wrote on social media. ''Now she can comfortably pass the baton to Mark Walter, with whom she has a real friendship and can trust. She's witnessed him build a winning team with the Dodgers and knows that Mark will do right by the Lakers team, organization, and fans!''