Reds look to keep home win streak going, host the Twins

Minnesota Twins (36-37, third in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (39-35, second in the NL Central)
Cincinnati; Thursday, 12:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (2-6, 4.30 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Martinez (4-7, 3.92 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -114, Twins -106; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Minnesota Twins trying to continue a five-game home winning streak.
Cincinnati has gone 20-16 at home and 39-35 overall. The Reds have a 32-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
Minnesota is 36-37 overall and 16-25 in road games. The Twins are 18-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.
The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.