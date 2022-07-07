Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes note of several key developments from the Rudy Gobert introductory news conference on Wednesday, including how he projects to fit alongside Karl-Anthony Towns. The two players should complement each other, as long as Chris Finch can work his magic.

10:00: Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan joins the show to talk about the Kevin Fiala trade and the NHL draft, while Rand weighs in on the troubling Kirill Kaprizov story that emerged.

27:00: The Twins let one get away, while the Lynx are surging into the break.

