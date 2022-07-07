You can watch Wednesday's press conference from Target Center here:
Lynx
Russian media: Griner pleads guilty in Russia drugs trial
Jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner on Thursday pleaded guilty to drug possession and smuggling during her trial in Moscow but said she had no intention of committing a crime, Russian news agencies reported.
Sports
Do Wolves have 'top five' line-up? What are Wild's draft needs?
Michael Rand says the Wolves should flourish if Chris Finch can work his magic with having Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert playing together. Sarah McLellan discusses the NHL draft. Plus, Twins, Lynx and Kirill Kaprizov.
Nation
EXPLAINER: Chauvin heads to federal prison for Floyd's death
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is about to swap solitary confinement at Minnesota's only maximum security prison for an unknown future at a federal prison where, despite his national notoriety for killing George Floyd, he'll probably be safer.
Movies
'Thor: Love and Thunder' plays by the Marvel rules but with plenty of surprises
For starters, it's a comedy. But it also has some horror and drama.
Wolves
Scoggins: Finch goes mad scientist talking about new Twin Towers
Pairing big men Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, while most NBA teams are going small will either be a bold stroke or a miserable fail. But it's a gamble worth taking.