People born with disabilities also dream of doing things able-bodied people do. The prospect of being outdoors, hunting or fishing, can be especially appealing. “We have a member who was born with mobility challenges and who had always wanted to hunt deer, but he had never had the opportunity,” Sjolin said. “So we set up a ground blind for him and a camera that transmits the crosshairs of his rifle scope to a laptop screen so he can see when to shoot. His rifle trigger is set up like a bicycle brake, which he can squeeze to take a shot.”