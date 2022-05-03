Host Michael Rand goes in deep on the Wild after Monday's damaging 4-0 loss to St. Louis in Game 1 of the playoffs.

Home ice advantage? Gone. Stupid penalties leading to the type of game the Blues wanted and directly leading to three of the four goals? Yes. Second-guessing of the goalie choice? Sure, but that wasn't the reason the Wild lost. It's going to be a day of soul-searching for Minnesota, as St. Louis is now 4-0 this year and 13-1-1 in its last 15 against the favored Wild.

Plus the Twins won for the 10th time in 11 games and one of two horses with Minnesota connections is the early Kentucky Derby favorite.

