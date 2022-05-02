LOUISVILLE, KY. – He didn't have a lucky number in mind. Before Monday's post position draw for the Kentucky Derby, Jeff Drown would have been happy with anything in a wide range, somewhere between the rail and the far outside.

He got his first taste of good luck when his horse, Zandon, drew post No. 10. Things got even more exciting when Zandon, one of two Minnesota-owned horses in the Derby field, was installed as the 3-1 morning-line favorite for Saturday's race. Zozos, owned by Barry and Joni Butzow of Eden Prairie, drew post 19 in the 20-horse field and is among six horses given 20-1 odds.

Drown, of St. Cloud, attended the draw in the Aristides Lounge at Churchill Downs. He and his wife, Jill Vouk-Drown, and trainer Chad Brown watched as two men on a stage conducted a blind draw, with one pulling a horse's name from a box while another pulled a numbered token from a bottle.

Zandon finished second to Epicenter in the Kentucky Derby qualifying points standings, but oddsmaker Mike Battaglia switched that order when he revealed the morning line following the draw. Epicenter, who drew post 3, is the second choice at 7-2. Messier is the third choice at 8-1 and will break from post 6.

"It's a good spot," Drown said. "I'm excited. It gives us a good chance to get out of the gate and get decent position."

Brown was even more pleased.

"Perfect," he said. "We're ready to go."

Zozos' trainer, Brad Cox, wound up with outside posts for all three of his Derby entries. Zozos and Tawny Port (30-1) will break side-by-side, with Tawny Port just inside Zozos in post 18. Cyberknife, another of the horses listed at 20-1, drew post 16.

Joni Butzow flew into Cincinnati on Sunday, traveled to Churchill Downs on Monday morning and attended the draw in the afternoon. She and Cox were both fine with Zozos' outside position. Only one horse — Ethereal Road, who got into the field Monday morning when Un Ojo withdrew — will be farther out in the starting gate.

Cox noted that Big Brown won the 2008 Derby from post 20. Post 19 has produced one winner, I'll Have Another in 2012, since the Kentucky Derby began using a starting gate in 1930.

Zandon's position, No. 10, has sent off nine winners — second only to the 10 Derby winners from post 5.

"I'm happy with all three draws," Cox said. "With a quarter of a mile to the first turn, I think they'll be able to get into position.

"There's nothing wrong with [Zozos' post 19]. He's got a little speed. He'll run away from there, and hopefully, he'll be able to tuck in at some point and save a little ground going into the first turn."

Both of the Minnesota-owned horses have had strong workouts at Churchill Downs. Zozos went six furlongs in company with Cyberknife on Saturday, finishing in 1 minute, 11.40 seconds. Zandon already was high on many handicappers' lists before his Friday work, and he increased the buzz by going five furlongs in 1:00.40.

Many of this year's Derby starters are lightly raced, adding to the intrigue of a 20-horse field with lots of genuine contenders. Zandon has won two of four starts, including last month's Blue Grass Stakes. Zozos has won two of three and was a solid second to Epicenter in his last race, the Louisiana Derby.

Cox is seeking his second Kentucky Derby victory, after Mandaloun was named winner of last year's Derby when Medina Spirit was disqualified for a failed drug test. Brown has 15 Breeders' Cup victories and finished second in the 2018 Derby with Good Magic.

"It's a great position to be in," Brown said after Monday's draw. "I feel lucky to have the favorite.

"By the time they actually open the gate, who knows who will be favored? In the end, it really won't matter. Just the result [will matter]."