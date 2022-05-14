COLUMBUS, OHIO — The St. Paul Saints rallied from seven runs down to tie the score, but couldn't complete the comeback. Instead, they lost 11-7 to the Columbus Clippers on Friday night in International League baseball.

It was their fourth straight loss to the Clippers and fifth overall. Mitchell Tolman hit a two-run homer to put Columbus ahead 9-7 in the seventh inning.

At the start of the game, the Clippers took a 7-0 lead after two innings, but the Saints tied it witth seven runs in the third. Jake Cave started the rally with a three-run triple. Kyle Garlick, starting a rehab assignment for a right calf strain, followed with a two-run homer, and Cole Sturgeon had a two-run double.

NEWS SERVICES