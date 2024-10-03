Minneapolis is no Milan. For many of us, our concept of high fashion is a Vikings hoodie.
Designer Kimberly Jurek-Valanzasca wishes Minnesotans would dress up while walking their dogs
The owner of the Fitting Room in Minneapolis shares her pop culture influences.
But designer Kimberly Jurek-Valanzasca, who owns the boutique shop the Fitting Room in Minneapolis and runs numerous fashion shows, insists that there are plenty of Minnesotans with style — and she’s determined to get the rest of us on board.
Jurek-Valanzasca, who grew up in Foley, Minn., discussed her mission and influences during a phone interview last month.
Q: How did you become interested in fashion in such a small town?
A: My mom was a seamstress and taught us how to sew, and my grandmother suggested I look into participating in a 4-H competition. I think I was 12 when I competed at the Benton County Fair. I remember making a pair of Bohemian harem pants. It’s a style I still use today.
Q: What influences from pop culture inspire you?
A: I always go back to “Sex and the City.” People get intimidated by the idea of mixing a lot of different colors, but I love that Sarah Jessica Parker’s character was so brave. It would be lovely if people took more chances like she did. I like the style in “Mamma Mia!” It’s playful and imaginative. Frida Kahlo is also a big inspiration when I dress and make clothes for my own collection. I never met a flower crown I didn’t like.
Q: Anything from the world of pop music?
A: Stevie Nicks and Janis Joplin were big influences. I kind of like that Bohemian, hippie-chic look and vibe. Really anything from the ‘70s.
Q: What’s triggered your imagination that might surprise us?
A: I have a 2-year-old, and I made him some pants that are also inspired by “Mamma Mia!” They’re gaucho pants with really wide legs so they’re easy to put on over his diaper. They’re flexible, which is good because he’s always moving.
Related Coverage
TV and MediaThe Minnesota Interview: PBS North President Patricia Mester wants ‘Antiques Roadshow’ in Duluth
Q: What kind of fashion are your two older kids into?
A: They’re into skinny pants with lots of art. They have a metal band, so lots of Metallica T-shirts.
Q: What do you wear around the house? Do you have a favorite pair of sweats?
A: I don’t own any sweatpants. I’m almost always in a dress. My husband is from Buenos Aires. When I visit there, people get dressed to go to the grocery store. Same thing in Italy. You dress up to get bananas from the local market. It doesn’t have to be a special thing. When I take my kids to school, I put on my cute dress. Why? It makes me feel good. You could be just walking the dog. I think it’s good for the spirit. This is Minnesota, so people go to weddings in jeans. OK, that’s a choice. But you don’t have to follow that rule.
Q: If I really want to go to town, where are the best local places to show off?
A: The fun places in the North Loop that I love are Maison Margaux and the Argentinian place called Porzana. It’s always fun to dress up and go for a drink or dinner at those restaurants. I like Heather’s in south Minneapolis. They have a lovely menu. It goes without saying that Barbette is on the list. It’s lovely all the time. Moody lighting is always a great backdrop when you’re having fun with fashion.
The Minnesota Interview is a new feature in which we dive deep into the personal side of public figures with special ties to our region and readers.
Is it OK to wear sweatpants while walking the dog? This Minnesota designer has some thoughts.
The owner of the Fitting Room in Minneapolis shares her pop culture influences.