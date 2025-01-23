Denker: Called by God, to join the godless?

It is an indictment of the current state of western white Christianity that it’s been so easily reduced, stripped of its theological and social convictions, to “hymns and Christmas carols.” But that’s exactly what surveys show, formal and informal. Into that vacuum has flooded a right-wing political American-ized Christianity focused on exclusionary social issues. Ask your neighbor or the next person you see out in the world what they’d imagine defines American Christians. You are most likely to hear about conservative politics and social issues, and also an oblique nod to a sort of throwback culture regarding human sexuality, gender norms and, certainly, coded language around race that rejects support of diversity, equity and inclusion.