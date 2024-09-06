'Demon Copperhead' author Barbara Kingsolver to receive National Book Award for lifetime achievement

Over the past generation, Kingsolver has seen changes she believes enabled voices like hers to be heard. When she started out, she says, the anti-Communist blacklists of the 1950 and 60s had still left the artistic landscape ''scarred,'' reluctant to take on issues beyond families and relationships. But more recently she has welcomed what she calls ''green sprigs of grass,'' writers such as Jesmyn Ward and Colson Whitehead who take on race, or the environmental fiction of Richard Powers. Her own work demonstrates that you can raise larger questions and sustain a mass readership.