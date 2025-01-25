DEI is not about favoritism; it’s about fairness

Trump makes a weak attempt to position his decrees as championing civil rights laws by stating in the Jan. 21 executive order: “Hardworking Americans who deserve a shot at the American dream should not be stigmatized, demeaned, or shut out of opportunities because of their race or sex.” Yet, he and opponents of DEI don’t seem to want to acknowledge that this is precisely what this attack has done to the hardworking Americans who have been demeaned and stigmatized as unqualified and undeserving of the positions they earned with the assistance of DEI initiatives that merely required broadening the prospective pool of candidates and ensuring equality of opportunity — consistent with the law.