The St. Paul Saints committed a franchise-record five errors and allowed 10 runs with two outs in an 11-5 loss to the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday in front of 4,213 fans at CHS Field in St. Paul.

First baseman Alex Kirilloff had three of those errors (two fielding, one throwing) and Saints starter Aaron Sanchez was chased after just 2 ⅔ innings. He gave up four runs on five hits.

Mark Contreras went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and two RBI for the Saints (15-11). Keston Hiura led the way for Nashville (15-12), the Brewers Class AAA affiliate, going 2-for-4 with a double and a homer.

The second game of the six-game series is at 6:37 p.m. Wednesday.

U excels in classroom

Minnesota performed exceptionally well on its latest Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores released by the NCAA.

Five Gopher programs — baseball, men's cross country, men's golf, women's golf and gymnastics — earned a perfect 1,000 multiyear rate, which collects data from four academic years.

The Gophers also had eight programs earn a perfect APR score in the most recent reporting year, 2021-22: men's basketball, men's cross country, men's golf, women's golf, gymnastics, women's hockey, women's tennis and volleyball.

APR scores are determined by eligibility and retention for each student-athlete on scholarship during a specific academic year.

