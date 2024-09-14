‘Decoupling’ isn’t just about relationships; it can be used in your finances, too

I am a huge believer in people loving where they live. There can be a lot of pride in owning your home. You probably settle down in a neighborhood where you can build community. Every month, you add a little equity as you pay down your mortgage. But nothing is all good or all bad. Home ownership also comes with costs that can surprise you, upkeep requirements and neighborhood turnover. Many of the tax benefits of home ownership have been reduced, muddling the decision between renting and buying. That equity in your home could be invested someplace else — a “cost” that is often overlooked. Decouple your decision and make it about where and how you want to live. Don’t feel compelled to buy if it doesn’t fit what you want for yourself. The home as an investment may or may not turn out well, so don’t have the investment be your driving force.