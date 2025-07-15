Victims of gift card scam sue Target, allege Minneapolis retailer profited from fraud

Four fraud victims who were tricked by con artists into buying Target gift cards as part of scams allege the retailer is purposefully failing to catch criminals because the company profits from selling ill-gotten merchandise.
The victims, all residents of Pennsylvania, on Monday filed a putative class-action lawsuit against Minneapolis-based Target in federal court. The complaint in the U.S. District of Minnesota accuses Target of systematically failing to effectively use its own security algorithms and real-time tracking software to stop vulnerable people from being taken advantage of by scammers.
All of the plaintiffs were tricked into buying Target gift cards under a fraud known as “the impersonator scam,” according to the lawsuit. The grift involves a criminal who poses as a representative of a business or a government agency and convinces a victim to wire money or provide access to financial accounts.
Target did not immediately respond to the allegations in the lawsuit Tuesday. The company typically does not comment on ongoing litigation.
In a July 2021 incident described in the lawsuit, Robert Reese of Pittsburgh received an email he believed came from Amazon’s customer service department. The email confirmed a $1,199.99 laptop purchase billed to Reese’s account, which Reese never made, prompting Reese to email the fake customer service representative, who was actually a con man.
The fake Amazon representative, who called himself “Mark Williams,” then told Reese he made an error when refunding Reese’s money. He sent pictures that appeared to be from his bank account, showing a $12,000 credit, and convinced Reese he needed to pay Amazon back $10,800 in gift cards.
The scammer threatened that if Reese did not follow through, his credit score would suffer.
Reese was convinced to drive across town to different gift-card sellers, including Sam’s Club, CVS and Rite Aid to buy and activate a dozen $500 Target gift cards, worth $6,000 in all. If a store clerk were to ask about a purchase, the scammer told Reese to lie and say the gift card was a wedding gift for his niece, the lawsuit says.