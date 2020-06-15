A decal mysteriously placed on a south Minneapolis park sign that unofficially renamed it for George Floyd is now gone despite an assurance from a Park Board official that it would remain affixed for the time being.

The unauthorized alteration of the sign along the eastern border of George Todd Park occurred Saturday night and was spotted by a maintenance worker on Sunday.

Board spokeswoman Dawn Sommers said the board had no immediate plans to peel off the “Floyd” decal and reveal “Todd” underneath.

“I learned [Monday] that the decal is gone,” Sommers said. “On Sunday, we had issued the directive to our staff to not remove the decal. ... Unfortunately, one of our early morning weekday crew members was unaware of the directive and removed the decal [Monday] morning.”

As for the label, which was a good match to the sign’s design, “it was unsalvageable and could not be re-adhered.”

Sommers said maintenance workers routinely remove materials posted or displayed throughout the park system, “so it’s unfortunate the early morning staff that start at 6 a.m. were unaware of the directive ... to not remove the decal.”

The sign had read George Todd Park until recently. The covered-over name remains faintly visible.

The wedge-shaped park just east of Diamond Lake and along the 5600 block of S. Chicago Avenue sits about 2¼ miles south of where a police officer pinned Floyd to the pavement before he died May 25.

Park officials still have no hint of who might have changed the sign.

So far, Sommers added, there is no effort by the Park Board to rename a facility in Floyd’s honor.

George Todd was a park commissioner from 1957 to 1963. The Park Board named the park in honor of Todd while he was still alive, which was an exception to how parks were traditionally named. The World War I veteran had cancer at the time. He died in 1964 at age 71.