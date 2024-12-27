Morris: Death-penalty chess in advance of a presidential transition

But let’s dispense with the obvious. Biden’s commutations reveal a president who appears to struggle somewhat with his own feelings toward capital punishment. As he exits office, he leaves a legacy of stopping federal executions while retaining a bullet in the chamber. He wants it both ways. In some respects, that’s the uncomfortable space where many Americans find themselves. From the days of the guillotine and the medieval savagery of drawing and quartering, the practice of the death penalty has never been exact nor an infallible science.