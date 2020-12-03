“Dateline NBC,” the long-running news program, will dedicate two hours Friday to a 2015 murder that took place in Brewster, Minn.

The episode, “Far From Spider Lake,” looks into the death of 40-year-old Jan Kruse, who was shot to death in her bed while her husband and teenage daughter were home.

Reporter Keith Morrison interviewed several family members, including husband Chris Kruse, who was charged with killing his wife and acquitted of the crime this year. He has insisted the true culprit was an intruder.

“Dateline,” anchored by Lester Holt, is now in its 29th season. The episode airs at 8 p.m. Friday.

@nealjustin