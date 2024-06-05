In the past decade, Disney has introduced 11 new "Star Wars" series, taking full advantage of its $4 billion purchase of Lucasfilm. Only one of those shows, "The Mandalorian," could be considered great. The rest have been so-so adventures with not-so-subtle missions to cash in on a brand name.

"The Acolyte," now streaming on Disney+, continues that trend. This eight-episode drama is set a century before Anakin Skywalker was born, a relative peaceful time for the Empire. But Mae (Amandla Stenberg) has her hands full when she discovers her twin sister is determined to kill off Jedis she believes wiped out their family.

There's lots of fight scenes, most of which seem to be inspired by "The Matrix" movies, but none come close to the excitement of watching Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi cross swords. The sight of a light saber coming to life has become about as thrilling as turning on a table lamp.

I'm not opposed to future "Star Wars" odysseys. But this string of mediocre shows — and the disappointing 2018 film about a young Han Solo — should signal to Disney that it's time for a break. We waited 16 years after "Return of the Jedi" for the release of "A New Hope." We can wait again.

Also this week

'Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial'

This six-part docuseries makes attempts to profile several of the Nazi henchmen prosecuted at the Nuremberg trails as well as William Shirer, the correspondent responsible for the most thorough reporting of the proceedings. But the story inevitably resigns itself to being yet another account of how Adolf Hitler rose to power. Those who watch History Channel on a regular basis already will be familiar with that horror story. Netflix

'Judgment at Nuremberg'

The 1961 film is largely fictional, but it's more powerful and thought-provoking than the Netflix series, thanks to an all-star cast of actors with various approaches to their craft. Watching a superb Spencer Tracy share the screen with Judy Garland, Marlene Dietrich, Montgomery Clift and Burt Lancaster makes for one of the more extraordinary experiences in cinematic history. Tubi, Pluto

'Fantasmas'

I couldn't really follow Julio Torres' latest project (something about searching for an earring?), but I thoroughly enjoyed the breakaway skits in which Bowen Yang plays an elf who's suing Santa and Emma Stone channels Lisa Rinna in a warped version of "Real Housewives." 10 p.m. Friday, HBO

'Am I OK?'

Tig Notaro and wife Stephanie Allynne co-direct this charming comedy about a spa receptionist (Dakota Johnson) who leans on her best friend after making the decision to come out. Johnson delivers more tears than punch lines, but you end up rooting for her every step of the way. Thursday, Max















