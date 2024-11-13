Daniele Rustioni to become Metropolitan Opera's principal guest conductor

''Music directors today typically don't spend as much time as they did in past decades because music directors typically are very busy fulfilling more than one fulltime job,'' Met general manager Peter Gelb said. ''In the case of Yannick, he has three, plus being very much in-demand as a guest conductor of the leading orchestras like Berlin and Vienna. To know we have somebody who's at the very highest level of the world, which I think Daniele is, to be available on a consistent basis is something that will provide artistic surety to the Met.''