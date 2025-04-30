Today in History: April 30, Vietnam War ends

Today is Wednesday, April 30, the 120th day of 2025. There are 245 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On April 30, 1975, the Vietnam War ended as the South Vietnamese capital of Saigon fell to Communist forces.
Also on this date:
In 1789, George Washington took the oath of office at Federal Hall in New York as the first president of the United States.
In 1803, the United States completed its purchase of the 828,000 square mile (2,140,000 square km) Louisiana Territory from France for 60 million francs, the equivalent of about $15 million; the acquisition roughly doubled the size of the United States.
In 1900, engineer John Luther ''Casey'' Jones of the Illinois Central Railroad died in a train wreck near Vaughan, Mississippi, staying at the controls to slow his passenger train before it struck a stalled train near an approaching station; Jones was the only fatality of the accident.
In 1945, as Soviet troops approached his Berlin bunker, Adolf Hitler took his own life, as did Eva Braun, whom Hitler married the previous day.