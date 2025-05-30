Business

CVS and Express Scripts sue Arkansas over restriction on pharmacy benefit managers

CVS and Express Scripts asked a federal judge on Thursday to block a law prohibiting pharmacy benefit managers from owning or operating pharmacies in Arkansas, challenging the first such restriction enacted by a state.

The Associated Press
May 30, 2025 at 12:20AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — CVS and Express Scripts asked a federal judge on Thursday to block a law prohibiting pharmacy benefit managers from owning or operating pharmacies in Arkansas, challenging the first such restriction enacted by a state.

The lawsuits come a little over a month after Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed the legislation restricting pharmacy benefit managers, also known as PBMs, which run prescription drug coverage for big clients that include health insurers and employers that provide coverage.

Supporters of the Arkansas law have said it's needed because PBMs are forcing independent pharmacies, especially those in rural areas, to close.

But in its lawsuit, Express Scripts said the measure would end up having ''devastating consequences'' and force pharmacies around the state to close.

''And it will create mass confusion among Arkansans about where and how they can receive needed prescription medications, irreparably breaking bonds that patients have formed over many years with their pharmacists and pharmacy-provided home-visit nurses,'' the company's lawsuit said.

In a separate lawsuit, CVS said the new law ''represents an assault on free commerce between the states and the foundational principles of fair-market competition that underpin the Union.''

CVS, which ran TV ads urging Sanders to veto the legislation, has said it would have to close its 23 retail pharmacies in the state if the law takes effect.

Attorney General Tim Griffin defended the law on Thursday, saying PBMs' ''wield outsized power to reap massive profits at the expense of consumers.''

''Through Act 624, Arkansas is standing up to PBMs on behalf of consumers, and I will vigorously defend our law,'' Griffin said in a statement.

Arkansas is among several states where lawmakers have taken up efforts to regulate PBMs, and a group of attorneys general urged Congress last month to pass legislation similar to Arkansas' law.

about the writer

about the writer

ANDREW DeMILLO

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More

Business

Puerto Rico's governor pledges to improve island's power grid and economy

Puerto Rico's governor pledged Thursday to improve the island's crumbling electric grid and boost the economy in her first address after being elected last year as anger intensifies over chronic power outages and an increase in cost-of-living expenses.

Politics

What happens to Trump's tariffs now that a court has knocked them down?

card image

Business

Elon Musk came to Washington wielding a chain saw. He leaves behind upheaval and unmet expectations