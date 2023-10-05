A woman's plan to make one-of-a-kind jewelry died at airport customs Friday when agricultural specialists with U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a box containing giraffe feces.

The Iowa woman, who was not identified, declared the material and told curious agents at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport that she planned to make a necklace. She said she's used moose droppings in the past for a similar project.

"There is a real danger with bringing fecal matter into the U.S.," including the high possibility of contracting disease, said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, CBP Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office.

Kenya is affected with African Swine Fever, Classical Swine Fever, Newcastle disease, Foot and Mouth disease, and Swine Vesicular Disease, according to customs officials. A special permit is required of anyone attempting to bring ruminant animal feces into the United States.

After seizing the box, specialists destroyed the giraffe excrement using the approved method of steam sterilization, a customs statement said.