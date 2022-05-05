Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher
Generating electricity and getting it to houses and businesses across Minnesota is a round-the-clock effort that is easy to take for granted.
Star Tribune energy reporter Mike Hughlett joins host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss where Minnesota's power comes from, how it's distributed and who oversees our regional power grid.
Further reading:
Where does Twin Cities electricity come from and how is it delivered to homes? (August 2021 Curious Minnesota story)
