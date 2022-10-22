A Crystal woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Friday on Interstate 35W in northeast Minneapolis.
An SUV was northbound on I-35W approaching Johnson Street when it went off the road and rolled after 4 a.m. Friday, the Minnesota State Patrol said. The vehicle came to rest on the right-hand shoulder under Johnson Street, the patrol said.
Killed was passenger Tia Ann Miller, 39, of Crystal, the patrol said. The driver, Fiasal Sincer Hamer, 21, of Crystal, was not injured.
Alcohol and seat belt use weren't known, the patrol said. Road conditions were dry.
