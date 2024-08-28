Critical medical information shouldn’t be kept behind a QR code

Instead of simply improving standardized medication information and ensuring every patient receives a printed copy with each prescription, the FDA rule would require everyone picking up a prescription to ask for a printed copy of the crucial instructions and information. If they forget to ask for any reason, then they will only be left with a QR code to access their information online. Older adults, who are currently the most likely to suffer from medication errors and the least equipped to navigate personal technology, would be cut off from the information they need to stay safe and healthy.