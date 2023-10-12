An evolving "critical incident" Thursday morning west of Princeton has numerous law enforcement agencies on the scene, officials said.

The location is near NE. 190th Avenue and Glendorado Road in Glendorado Township, according to Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck.

The sheriff has so far declined to provide any other details other than to say in a statement that his office "is currently being assisted by several other public safety agencies on a critical incident unfolding."

Heck added that while "there is currently no danger to the general public ... the public is asked to avoid the area."

