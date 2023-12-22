Cases of COVID-19, the flu and other respiratory viruses are rising just as the holiday season peaks — but health experts say some familiar practices can help reduce people's chances of getting ill.

Data released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health showed the hospitalization rates for COVID-19 increased but still remained substantially lower than they were during the pandemic two years ago. Hospitalization rates for the flu also increased, while rates for RSV declined.

"We are seeing an increase in respiratory viral illness right now, as we normally do," said Melissa McMahon, senior epidemiologist for the state Department of Health. "This is the time of year when we start to see all that pick up."

How can people stay safe?

The same behaviors that people practiced during the pandemic can reduce the risk of contracting an illness in the next few weeks, when large gatherings can make it easier for viruses to spread.

"The main risk is in exposing either people who are unvaccinated or who are otherwise at higher risk, so babies, pregnant people and older folks," said Dr. Hannah Lichtsinn, an internist and pediatrician at Hennepin Healthcare's downtown campus.

"If people's priority is to be healthy and able to attend their family gatherings in the next week, it's a great idea to avoid any other high-risk exposures," Lichtsinn said. "You don't have to self-isolate completely at home, but if you're going out with a group of people and you know someone has the sniffles, maybe sit that event out."

And if you're going to an area with crowds, Lichtsinn also suggests wearing a mask.

McMahon stresses the importance of handwashing: "It sounds like a simple thing, but it helps so much." If you're having a gathering at your home, experts recommend using a disinfectant to clean surfaces that people are likely to touch, such as countertops and doorknobs.

What about vaccines?

COVID-19 and flu vaccines are available for the general population. People at higher risk, such as young children or people 60 and older, might also qualify for an RSV vaccine. But not everyone who's eligible has been getting the shots.

New data released by the Department of Health this week showed that less than 1 million Minnesotans, just under 18% of the population, were considered up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines.

It typically takes up to two weeks for people to have full protection from vaccines. So if you're just now getting your shots "you may not have full protection over the holidays, but you will in the next coming weeks when we tend to see respiratory viruses increase even more," McMahon said.

What if people do get sick?

Health experts say people should stay home when they're feeling sick.

"Nobody wants to miss a holiday but nobody also wants to make friends and family ill," McMahon said. "It is the better choice, if you're ill, to send your regards from home where you're safe and not spreading illness."

Doctors recommend being especially cautious with infants, who can't get some vaccines until they're six months old. Lichtsinn suggests that any child under the age of 1 who has a fever or symptoms of a respiratory infection should get examined by a medical professional. People who are older, have chronic health conditions, or are immune-compromised should also contact a doctor, in part to see if they might qualify for medications that could help them avoid hospitalization.