The rift between the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office and a housing developer who says he is trying to build a new kind of community for Somali-American families in Lakeville was on display this week in court, with lawyers trading accusations of harassment, manipulation and deceit.
Court intervenes as state investigation of Somali real estate developer Nolosha grows contentious
Nolosha LLC was ordered to turn over documents related to a housing development project in Lakeville; the Minnesota AG’s Office was asked to limit the scope of its investigation.
Dozens of members of Minnesota’s Somali American community filled every seat in the courtroom and spilled out into the hallway during the hearing in Hennepin County District Court on Thursday afternoon.
“I understand the disagreements between the parties and tensions are running high,” Judge Christian Sande said.
At issue is a 37-acre proposed development by Nolosha LLC near the intersection of Kenwood Trail and Interstate 35 that company CEO Abdiwali Abdullahi says will be “the first community built from the ground up with a focus on public health and community wealth-building” for East African customers.
Sande ruled that Nolosha has 14 days to provide several documents to the Attorney General’s Office that the company had previously withheld. They requested all Nolosha marketing materials, copies of customer contracts and a list of everyone who has requested a refund and how much they received.
“This isn’t a voluntary investigation,” Assistant Attorney General Mark Iris said in court. “We don’t get to take their word for it. We are obliged to be given business documents.”
Sande also granted a partial protection order that Nolosha requested against the Attorney General’s Office, saying the investigation had veered outside the alleged violations. The order limits the state to inquiries related to whether Nolosha may have violated state laws related to consumer fraud and deceptive trade practices, though the state can continue contacting Nolosha clients.
Attorney David Aafedt, who represented Nolosha, argued that the phone calls from the Attorney General’s Office intimidated Nolosha customers.
“It’s scary, it’s overwhelming and it’s all-consuming,” he said.
A whistleblower, who Nolosha calls a disgruntled employee, led the Attorney General’s Office to start an investigation in 2023 into whether Nolosha “may be engaging in deceptive sales practices in violation of Minnesota law.”
Customers paid all or part of a $25,000 “pre-reservation” to ensure a spot in the development. The Attorney General’s Office alleges that Abdullahi has collected more than $1 million but may have lied to customers about several elements of the development. That includes: owning the land when they do not; telling customers they could get partial refunds but not providing them; offering to sell homes with no-interest financing though this hasn’t been arranged; and advertising single-family homes, which Abdullahi now says won’t be built.
Abdullahi acknowledges he has never developed housing before but in court Aafedt provided a lengthy list of professional consultants and companies Nolosha has hired to complete the project. Abdullahi, who has a public health background, said the development will include a mosque, community center and commercial spaces along with townhomes, condos and detached houses.
Aafedt pushed back on the notion that any of this was improper, noting that Nolosha had 1,505 people on a waitlist and that presentations about the development were held 1-on-1 or in small groups.
Problematic accusations?
Much of the hearing focused on the tension between the government and Nolosha, with Sande even suggesting he might appoint a special master to mediate.
Aafedt alleged the Attorney General’s Office illegally procured a client list from the whistleblower and is badgering Nolosha clients to testify.
“This is problematic on so many levels, but the state seems to have no problem with it,” Aafedt said. “The state is literally trying to gin up complaints from a stolen customer list.”
Iris alleged that Nolosha and Abdullahi are interfering with their investigation — pointing to a former Nolosha client who agreed to be interviewed but then wanted to withdraw the complaint after being contacted by Abdullahi.
“It’s highly suspicious that he is contacting our witnesses and getting them to back out,” Iris said. “There’s possible witness tampering going on with these conversations.”
Aafedt, rebutting that claim, said, “They’re our customers first, not their witnesses.”
Iris told the court the Attorney General’s Office is not alleging any fraud, adding that this was merely about requesting documents from Nolosha. Sande took issue with that based on the course of the investigation, saying it went “beyond requesting records.”
Aafedt said Abdullahi had been subjected to offensive questioning by the Attorney General’s Office during a deposition.
Court documents show Iris asking Abdullahi, “Are any of your employees pedophiles?” To which, Aafedt replied, “Oh, Jesus. Objection.”
When Iris tried to argue in court that the questions were taken out of context, Sande disagreed.
“Practice law however you want, but the issue still is that when one asks loaded questions like that, particularly with the authority of the Attorney General’s Office, you can see why Mr. Affedt would jump out of his chair,” Sande said.
In addition to the legal wrangling, in the midst of the investigation, Abdullahi’s sister, Hamdi Abdullahi, was charged with a felony, accused of impersonating the whistleblower on social media and making anti-Semitic and homophobic remarks online.
Development in limbo
While the two parties continue to battle in court, the status of the development project remains preliminary.
Nolosha’s plans haven’t been formally submitted to Lakeville for approval, let alone begun construction. Nolosha’s spokeswoman, Carol Schuler, said Nolosha submitted sketch plans to city officials in early August and has met with them multiple times.
“A sketch plan review is an informal review conducted internally with staff,” said Tina Goodroad, Lakeville’s community development director, when asked about what Nolosha submitted. “Plans are so preliminary at this point, therefore comments are very general.”
The Attorney General’s Office contends that Nolosha doesn’t own the development’s proposed site but offered to buy it for $4 million in April 2023. Four extensions to the closing date have since been granted, the latest setting that date for next Nov. 10 and the price at $3.4 million. Aafedt said in court that Nolosha has a purchase agreement for the land.
Confusing things is the fact that the U.S. Attorney’s Office said the land cannot be sold without a formal stipulation or court authorization because it is caught up in the federal fraud investigation into the Feeding Our Future pandemic-era free meal program.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that they do not have any current agreement with Abdullahi or Nolosha Development. No connection has been drawn between Abdullahi and Feeding Our Future.
