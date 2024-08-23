Court intervenes as state investigation of Somali real estate developer Nolosha grows contentious

Customers paid all or part of a $25,000 “pre-reservation” to ensure a spot in the development. The Attorney General’s Office alleges that Abdullahi has collected more than $1 million but may have lied to customers about several elements of the development. That includes: owning the land when they do not; telling customers they could get partial refunds but not providing them; offering to sell homes with no-interest financing though this hasn’t been arranged; and advertising single-family homes, which Abdullahi now says won’t be built.