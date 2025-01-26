Counterpoint: Climate change did contribute to conditions leading to Los Angeles fires

It is true that every few years during Santa Ana wind conditions, fires burn the chaparral hillsides above Pasadena and Altadena and burn hills around Malibu and the Pacific Palisades. Recently, these communities burned because the Santa Ana fire conditions were far more severe than in previous fires. The winds blasted down the mountain slopes at speeds of 50 to 100 mph, driving thousands of embers the size of baseballs horizontally across hundreds of blocks of these residential communities. As the Orange County fire chief said, there was no way to stop these fires. No amount of resources would have made a difference. A Cal Fire (state fire department) official said thousands of more fire engines would not have stopped these fires.