An anonymous City Council vote on allowing a white supremacist church to locate in Murdock, Minn., violated the state's open meeting law.

That's according to several experts and to the language of the law itself, which states that local governments meeting remotely must vote by individual roll call, so that their audience can clearly understand how each member voted.

Under the law, "all votes must be 'conducted by roll call, so each member's vote on each issue can be identified and recorded,' " said Leita Walker, a media law attorney in Minneapolis. "The [Murdock] City Council violated the law."

On Wednesday, the Murdock council voted to grant a conditional use permit to the Asatru Folk Assembly (AFA), a Nordic heritage religion that has been identified as a white supremacist organization by religious scholars as well as by other heathen religious groups.

The AFA bought an abandoned Lutheran church in the Swift County town of 275 residents and plans to make it a Midwest hub for its activities. The group's arrival in Murdock has sparked protests by area residents opposed to its views, which are explicitly pro-white.

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the council held the meeting on Zoom, a remote networking service. The council didn't turn on its camera, meaning its wasn't possible to see the members. That's not illegal.

But when the members voted, it was a voice vote: All in favor say "Aye," all opposed say "Nay." That's the part that went against the law, according to Matt Ehling, a board member of the Minnesota Coalition on Government Information, a nonprofit that works for open government.

"It's an important transparency provision," Ehling said. "In these remote meetings, it's difficult to tell who's speaking sometimes, and particularly to tell who's voting."

Ehling said the law provides for a civil fine of up to $300 on members of a government body who violate the open meeting law. If an individual or a body violates the law three separate times, a petition could be brought to remove them from office.

Kim Diederich, the Murdock city clerk, published the minutes of the meeting on Thursday. They show that council members Jim Diederich, Pat Thorson and Kelly Demuth voted to grant the church permit. Steph Hoff voted against it.

Kim Diederich denied that the council violated the law by withholding the individual votes.

"We were told that we could do that at the end of the meeting by typing up the minutes and distributing them, which we did," she said. Don Wilcox, the Murdock city attorney, did not return three calls seeking comment.

John Reinan • 612-673-7402