The WNBA's longest winning streak of the season came to a crashing halt in Connecticut on Tuesday night.

Struggling to get the shots they wanted, missing too many when they did, the Lynx lost 72-60 to the Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, ending an eight-game winning streak.

The Lynx entered the game second in the league in field goal percentage and points in the paint and fourth in scoring. But Minnesota scored a season low in points, was outscored 30-28 in the paint and dropped to 0-8 when outshot by an opponent.

While improving to 9-1 at home this season, the Sun (16-6) moved into a tie for first in the WNBA with Seattle and Las Vegas by keeping the Lynx out of the paint, limited the shot attempts by Sylvia Fowles (10 shots) and Napheesa Collier (seven), seemingly making every offensive possession a struggle.

Four of five starters scored in double figures for the Sun, including Jasmine Thomas (19), Jonquel Jones (17 and 13 rebounds) and DeWanna Bonner (18).

The Lynx were led by Fowles (14) and Kayla McBride (12).

Down 16 to start the fourth quarter, the Lynx pulled within eight on Fowles' shot with 1:18 left but couldn't get any closer, turning the ball over coming out of a time out with just under a minute left.

Neither Collier nor Damiris Dantas, both starters, played in the fourth quarter. Another starter, guard Layshia Clarendon, played just 35 seconds in the fourth quarter.

The two teams will meet again in Uncasville Thursday night.

