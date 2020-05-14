During this time of social isolation, we’ll be offering weekly recommendations to help put you in an upbeat mood. (In case you missed it, here's last week's list.)

‘The Big Flower Fight’

This new reality-competition series offers the same kind of comfort food as “The Great British Baking Show,” but with fewer calories. Contestants from the United States and Britain compete to see who can design the most impressive floral art, from hairy beasts to enormous insects, that wouldn’t be out of place in the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. The tone is more soothing than cutthroat, although you may sprain a few facial bones groaning at the hosts’ jokes. Starts streaming Monday on Netflix

Electric Daisy Carnival

The tens of thousands of electronic dance music fans who were supposed to converge on Las Vegas this weekend for one of the genre’s biggest festivals can at least (try to) enjoy the grooves from their or their parents’ living rooms and basements; pyro and lasers not recommended. David Guetta, Flosstradamus, Afrojack, Kaskade, Z-Trip, Boombox Cartel, Zeds Dead and more are offering home-edition performances for free in a 24/7 “virtual rave-a-thon.” It’s a good chance for curious non-EDM fans to observe, too. 5 p.m. Friday-2 a.m. Monday Insomniac.com or YouTube

‘Community’ reunion

Donald Glover and Joel McHale are among the big names who have signed up for this class reunion. Almost all the sitcom’s former cast members will participate in a virtual table read of the Season 5 episode in which the students at Greendale Community College are all subjected to polygraph tests. Don’t be surprised if the alumni break from their script to insult absent classmate Chevy Chase. 1 p.m. Monday, Sony TV’s “Community” page on YouTube

‘The Wonderful World of Disney’

Disney isn’t just reserving its big hits for its streaming service. For the next four weeks, the company will make some of its most beloved titles available on ABC, starting with 2016’s “Moana,” one of the best examples of animation embracing diversity and empowering fantasy princesses. “Thor: The Dark World,” “Up” and “Big Hero 6” follow. 7 p.m. Wednesdays, KSTP, Ch. 5

Purple Rain Tour

Go crazy with Prince and his squirt-gun guitar on the legendary Purple Rain Tour that skyrocketed him to international stardom. A concert from March, 30, 1985, in Syracuse, N.Y., will be livestreamed free this weekend until 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Get delirious with “When Doves Cry,” “Let’s Go Crazy” and other Purple favorites. YouTube

‘At Home With Amy Sedaris’

You wouldn’t want to be quarantined with the characters in this demented version of “The Rachael Ray Show,” but it’s good, giggly fun to spend time with them from a distance. In Season 3, our hapless homemaker interrupts her craft lessons to try her hand at motherhood and seduce grocery boy Michael Cera. 9 p.m. Wednesdays, TruTV; binge past episodes at DirecTV, Sling TV and Fubo

PopSugar Fitness dance workouts

In these coronatimes, even the previously exciting morning jog or gym routine starts to feel stagnant. To mix it up, consider trying a guided dance workout video. PopSugar Fitness’ dance playlist offers more than 50 free videos to snap exercise fiends out of boredom. Cardio dance fitness expert Nicole Steen leads a Latin dance class full of twirls and twists. Singer, dancer and fitness expert Keaira Lashae guides dancers through smooth hip-hop moves. Afro-Caribbean dancer Rocky Horsford Best challenges dancers with a 30-minute island vibes cardio dance workout. Each class offers beginner and advanced versions of the moves, making the videos accessible for experts and newbies alike. YouTube

‘The Plot Thickens’

Turner Classic Movies hasn’t been active in the podcast genre, and you can figure out why: Talking about fine old movies will never be as interesting as showing what makes the movies work. But TCM has launched a new series of interviews with famous directors, discussing their lives as well as their work. The entire first season’s subject? Peter Bogdanovich. There’s a surprise! Hey, did you know he hung around with Orson Welles? It’s true! theplotthickens.tcm.com

‘Spaceship Earth’

And you think you’re feeling cooped up?! This new documentary from the production company fresh off the Oscar win for “Parasite” tells the often bizarre but not entirely crazy story of Biosphere 2 in Arizona, where eight scientists/cult members were locked inside for two years in the early ’90s, trying to create a self-contained Earth. The story turns into a parable for modern environmental troubles, with Steve Bannon even somehow making an appearance as the unequivocal bad guy. Hulu and other streaming services

“Mondays With Michelle Obama”

This livestreamed story time has been extended through the end of May. For the next two installments, the former first lady will read “Giraffe Problems” by Jory John and “The Bear Ate Your Sandwich” by Julia Sarcone-Roach (live at 11 a.m. May 18) and “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss and “Can I Be Your Dog?” by Troy Cummings (11 a.m. May 25). PBS Kids’ YouTube channel and Facebook page