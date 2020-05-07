During this time of social isolation, we’ll be offering weekly recommendations to help put you in an upbeat mood. (In case you missed it, here's last week's list.)

‘Feeding America Comedy Festival’

The biggest names in pop recently assembled for “One World: Together at Home” while musical-theater luminaries gathered to pay tribute to Stephen Sondheim. Now it’s the comics’ turn to stand up. This star-studded fundraiser for hunger relief features some of the biggest names in the biz, including Billy Crystal, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Chris Rock and Louie Anderson. It’s worth checking out, if only to get a peek inside Eddie Murphy’s Beverly Hills mansion. 6 p.m. Sunday, KARE, Ch. 11, and the Weather Channel

‘High Maintenance’

Explore New York City via a bike-riding pot dealer. HBO’s “High Maintenance,” created by Ben Sinclair and Katja Blichfeld, supposedly centers on that dealer, who we know only as the Guy. But mostly he’s a way in — into cramped apartments, hidden corners, people’s lives. Early web episodes of the show feel like short stories, capturing (often in 10 minutes or less) revealing details and revelatory moments. They’re strange and funny, surprising and bittersweet. HBO now carries those web episodes, so check out “Ruth,” in which the Guy plays matchmaker, setting up two of his customers: Victor, an ex-cop-turned-doorman, and Ellen, a bird-watching cancer survivor. Season 2 retains that early spirit but goes bigger. Then the Guy buys an R.V., and we catch a ride out of the city. HBO

‘Conviction: American Panic’

Stacia Rice

John Quinney thought he had an ordinary childhood, until horrible allegations were made against his father. When he re-examined his memories, he found the proof the authorities wanted: His dad was part of a nationwide satanic cult that sacrificed children. Too bad for his father — and all the other victims of the 1980s satanic cult panic — that it was ludicrous nonsense. This six-part true-crime podcast takes a look at the mob fear, junk science and credulous authorities responsible for ruining so many lives. Gimlet Media

‘The Red Lotus’

In Chris Bohjalian’s latest thriller, set in Vietnam and New York, a young emergency room doctor sets out to solve the murder of her new boyfriend. Her only clue? A packet of energy drink that he dropped in the road as he was being dragged away. This gripping mystery takes all kinds of thrilling twists and turns. A great read unless you’re afraid of rats. (Did we not mention the rats? There are rats. Lots of rats.) Doubleday

‘Theater People’

You can’t see your favorite Twin Cities actors on stage now, but you can catch quite a few of them in this wry web series. Stacia Rice’s epic side-eye stars as Elise, an actor/director who wisecracks her way through wayward rehearsals, awkward work/personal encounters and planning meetings with dopes in a backstage look that also features Sara Marsh, Anna Sundberg, Shanan Custer, Jeffrey Hatcher and many more. The four seasons can be viewed for free but tipping is an option. Seekatv.com

‘The L Word’

Nostalgic for the days of in-person queer drama? Travel back to early-2000s Los Angeles when not everyone had smartphones, lesbian bars weren’t rapidly disappearing, and people gathered in large groups without fear. This soapy show, starring Jennifer Beals, Pam Grier, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey, takes viewers into the melodramatic world of a tight circle of lesbian friends as they deal with love, life, relationships and reality. Hulu

‘Night Music’

The late Hal Willner is best known for his behind-the-scenes contributions to “Saturday Night Live.” But his most brilliant — and bizarre — accomplishment came as musical producer for this short-lived NBC showcase for artists from any and every genre. The series, which ran from 1988 to 1990, offered up once-in-a-lifetime collaborations, like the Residents backing up Conway Twitty and the Indigo Girls joining Sonic Youth for a cover of “I Wanna Be Your Dog.” A proper retrospective is not yet available, but Brooklyn Vegan has culled episodes from YouTube. brooklynvegan.com

‘Into the Night’

Tired of the same old pandemic setup? Try this: The sun has gone haywire, emitting lethal gamma rays that kill everyone. The only hope for a small band of survivors is to fly west in an understaffed passenger jet, hopping from airport to airport. Surely this is the first “Belgian apocalyptic sci-fi drama,” as Wikipedia calls it, and surely its character could not have been more clichéd. But it’s furiously paced and well-shot, and good escapist fiction, since the sun will probably not complicate things in 2020. Netflix

Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott

Hit music producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are having pandemic fun in a series they call “Verzuz.” It’s a faceoff between two producers, such as themselves, or two artists, such as T-Pain and Lil Jon — with the public voting for the winner. This week’s battle features Badu and Scott — two powerful neo-soul sisters. Tweeted Timbaland: “It’s time for the Queens on Verzuz.” 6 p.m. Sat., Instagram Live; info at verzuztv.com

Mu-tini Hour

Theater Mu has attracted high-wattage stars such as George Takei and Lea Salonga to its happy hours. The latest is more serious-minded. Artistic director Lily Tung Crystal hosts Snehal Desai, head of the East West Players, the nation’s largest Asian-American theater company; Emilya Cachapero of industry organ Theatre Communications Group, and prolific playwright Philip Kan Gotanda to talk about the early days of Asian-American theater and where it’s heading. 7 p.m. Fri., Facebook; theatermu.org/mutini-hour

‘After Life’

The second season of Ricky Gervais’ surprisingly emotional — but still dark and twistedly funny — Netflix series has landed at a time when it’s good for us all to put our interconnectivity and internalized woes into more laughable perspective. “The Office” co-creator’s character is still struggling to get past his beloved wife’s death while hating everything and everyone else in the world, and it has weirdly turned into what may be his most likable role ever. OK, maybe that’s not saying much. Netflix