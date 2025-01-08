Commitments to workplace inclusion are aspirational only without this change

Now, as we begin a new calendar year, I urge the Minnesota Judicial Branch to recommit itself to ensuring that it has an inclusive hiring and interview process for all of its applicants, along with creating an inclusive work environment for all of its employees — including those who are neurodivergent. And every judge in the Minnesota state court system should ask themselves: “As a judge, what concrete actions am I taking to make the Minnesota judiciary — including my own chambers — a more inclusive workplace for those who are neurodivergent?”