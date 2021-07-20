DULUTH – A 73-year-old Colorado man drowned Monday after a severe storm moved through parts of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, two men were canoeing in East Loon Bay in Loon Lake when heavy rain and strong winds capsized their canoe.
One man swam to shore with their gear, while Wayne Morrow, of Fort Lupton, Colo., remained with the canoe. Denis Guenther, 65, of Grand Junction, Colo., couldn't locate Morrow when he returned. Morrow was later found in 61 feet of water.
The men had life jackets but were not wearing them, the Sheriff's Office said. Several agencies responded to the water emergency.
Jana Hollingsworth
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
North Minneapolis hit-and-run may be homicide, police say
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Business
Hennepin County Board OKs funds for more computers, financial aid to those in need
Over 8,000 laptops were distributed as part of "Connecting Hennepin."
Business
4 companies on verge of settling U.S. opioid lawsuits for $26B
The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation's three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
Local
Twin Cities suburbs make room for edible forests, market gardens
Suburbs are leading the backyard produce movement by encouraging gardens at homes and community plots.
Local
Maureen O'Brien, known for Minnesota wildlife paintings, has died at 78
Born in St. Paul, O'Brien was self-taught and started with drawing caricatures of children.