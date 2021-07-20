DULUTH – A 73-year-old Colorado man drowned Monday after a severe storm moved through parts of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, two men were canoeing in East Loon Bay in Loon Lake when heavy rain and strong winds capsized their canoe.

One man swam to shore with their gear, while Wayne Morrow, of Fort Lupton, Colo., remained with the canoe. Denis Guenther, 65, of Grand Junction, Colo., couldn't locate Morrow when he returned. Morrow was later found in 61 feet of water.

The men had life jackets but were not wearing them, the Sheriff's Office said. Several agencies responded to the water emergency.

Jana Hollingsworth