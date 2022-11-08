A 69-year-old Cold Spring man drowned Sunday while trying to recover a boat lift that had blown into the Sauk River, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.
Just before 1:50 p.m. Sunday, a person called 911 to report a man who was about 30-40 feet from the shore near an address in the 16100 block of Stearns County Road 49 in Wakefield Township.
Officials said the man, later identified as Lee Ellwein, was underwater for about 15-20 minutes before being recovered from the water, which was about 53 degrees. Responders attempted lifesaving efforts at the scene but they were unsuccessful, according to the sheriff's office.
