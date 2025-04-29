Business

Coca-Cola reports better-than-expected quarterly profit, says it can manage through tariffs

Coca-Cola reported better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter and said the impact of tariffs on its business are likely to be ''manageable.''

The Associated Press
April 29, 2025

Coke and other beverage makers are facing a 25% tariff on the aluminum they use for cans, among other items. Last week, rival PepsiCo lowered its full-year earnings expectations due to the impact of tariffs.

Revenue fell 2% to $11.1 billion in the January-March period, the company said Tuesday. That was in line with Wall Street's expectations, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Net income rose 5% to $3.3 billion for the quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the Atlanta company earned 73 cents per share. That beat expectations of 72 cents.

Shares of Coca-Cola rose about 1% before the opening bell Tuesday.

DEE-ANN DURBIN

The Associated Press

